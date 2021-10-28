car fire
Nashville Fire put out the flames on a car off I-440

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A vehicle is on fire on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound at 21st Avenue in West Nashville.

car fire

Expect heavy traffic while crews put out the flames. 

car fire on I-440

Stay with News4 for details as more information is made available.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.