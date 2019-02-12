In a world where everyone's trying to get Instagram famous, the people we spoke with say they only did it for attention.
Look at the video, countless cars stopped in the middle of the interstate by people doing donuts.
Ricardo Suarez recorded it and said this type of thing isn't uncommon.
"It happens everywhere. It's not just cars, it's bikes, all kinds of things."
They're called car meets, enthusiasts gather and talk about their rides. Suarez said what happened Saturday night gives their group a bad name.
"I'm into the car thing but I'm not over there in the interstate blocking an intersection. I'm not putting anyone's life in danger," said Suarez.
Dangerous, and illegal.
We reached out to Metro Council member Jeff Syracuse who said one car group used to do legal car shows over by Opryland, but those got out of hand and didn't stop the lawbreakers.
"A lot of people don't want to pay to get in," said Suarez.
Car enthusiasts we spoke to today say there isn't a good place for them to go and they say that's why they did donuts in the middle of the highway.
Defense Attorney David Raybin told us today there's no law that says government has to give you a place to do this, and that those drivers can't just take the law into their own hands.
News4 reached out to the Mayor's Office today to see if they'd consider meeting with car enthusiasts to work out a place for them to go, they did not want to comment.
