Car dealership criticized for dashing peoples' hopes of winning $2,500
Bill Flannery could have used the cash.
He opened his mail to see a flyer from Miracle Chrysler in Gallatin, that was accompanied with a ticket that read 777 jackpot with gold coins piled up.
It any of the doors on the ticket matched, it read you would “match and win,” as part of a “December to Remember Prize Board.”
The third row did match on his ticket and read 2,500, and the accompanying flyer advertised a cash prize of $2,500.
Beneath the ticket read, “If you pull a pair of matching numbers, you have won of the prizes listed inside!”
The word “one” was missing, however, from the sentence.
“I was saying to myself maybe this is one of those lucky moments in life,” he said.
Then he started talking to his neighbors, who had all received the flyers too, and all had a matching row of 2500 on their tickets.
“The more I come to find out there were several $2,500 winners,” Flannery said.
Flannery called the News4 I-Team to find out what would happen if we put it to the test.
Flannery and a News4 I-Team producer went in and were met with a salesman, who examined Flannery’s ticket and confirmed he was a winner and could come inside the dealership to see what he’d won.
As they were walking inside, the salesman asked if Flannery was looking for a car, for which Flannery responded, “No. I came here for $2,500.”
On our hidden camera, the salesman showed Flannery the ticket, pointing out that there was no dollar sign next to the 2500 matching numbers.
“This thing doesn't say $2,500. There's no dollar sign, is there?” the salesman said.
The salesman then pointed out that on the mailer by the consumer’s name was a number, and that number is what indicates what you’ve won.
In Flannery’s case, it was a generic smart watch that appeared to have no brand name.
“I don't need a smart watch. I'm not interested in a smart watch. I thought I won $2,500 cash. In my opinion, a little bit deceptive for my taste,” Flannery said.
The News4 I-Team spoke with two other customers who came in with the flyers thinking they had won $2,500, but instead left with the watches.
The News4 I-Team spoke with a man who identified himself as the general sales manager.
“Is this at all deceiving people into believing they're going to win money when they come in?” asked the I-Team.
The general sales manager said he wasn’t authorized to do an interview, but pointed out that the fine print on the flyer reads you’ll win a prize, but doesn’t say what prize you’ll win.
Twice, we heard from salesmen that the flyers were approved by the attorney general’s office.
But Samantha Fisher, spokeswoman for the state Attorney General, wrote in an email, “We would not approve something like this. We will immediately look into it.”
The News 4 I-Team will follow up on what the attorney general’s office determines about the flyer.
In the end, Flannery decided not to accept the watch.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.