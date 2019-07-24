MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a crash where a car jumped an embankment and crashed into a Walgreens store.
The incident happened overnight at the store off Gallatin Pike near Myatt Drive. Metro Police say two juveniles and one adult were in the car at the time of the crash.
The building sustained some damage in the crash. One of the juveniles was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Stay tuned to News4 for any updates to this story.
