MADISON, TN (WSMV) - An 18-year-old driver has been taken into custody after reportedly jumping an embankment and crashing a vehicle into a Walgreens store.
The incident happened overnight at the store off Gallatin Pike near Myatt Drive. Metro Police say two juveniles were also in the car at the time of the crash.
Police say the driver, Mauricio Quintanilla, fled the scene. He eventually returned and told officers he lost his phone and went to a nearby restaurant to call. According to officials, Quintanilla stated he was speeding and couldn't make a turn onto Myatt Drive. He then lost control of the vehicle and struck the building.
The building sustained some damage in the crash. One of the juveniles was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Quintanilla is facing charges including contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.