Walgreens Crash - 7-24-19
Thomas Davis (WSMV)

MADISON, TN (WSMV) - An 18-year-old driver has been taken into custody after reportedly jumping an embankment and crashing a vehicle into a Walgreens store. 

The incident happened overnight at the store off Gallatin Pike near Myatt Drive. Metro Police say two juveniles were also in the car at the time of the crash.

Police say the driver, Mauricio Quintanilla, fled the scene. He eventually returned and told officers he lost his phone and went to a nearby restaurant to call. According to officials, Quintanilla stated he was speeding and couldn't make a turn onto Myatt Drive. He then lost control of the vehicle and struck the building. 

The building sustained some damage in the crash. One of the juveniles was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Quintanilla is facing charges including contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.