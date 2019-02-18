MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A Madison intersection is shut down after a car crashed into a utility pole, knocking down power lines and traffic lights.
Police officers at the scene said the driver fell asleep at the wheel at the intersection of Gallatin Pike South and Emmitt Avenue.
Officials said the driver is expected to be OK.
The car has been taken away on a tow truck, but NES crews are still working to make repairs.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
UPDATE: The wrecked car has been taken away on a tow truck, but the Gallatin Pike & Emmitt Ave intersection remains shutdown. Good news, the driver of this car is okay. pic.twitter.com/O4ed4WCwOV— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) February 18, 2019
HAPPENING NOW — The intersection of Gallatin Pike and Emmitt Avenue in Madison is shut down after a car runs into utility pole causing the power lines and traffic lights to come down.Police tell me they’ve already contacted NES, but this will likely take hours to fix. pic.twitter.com/LOGoxvQFnq— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) February 18, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.