NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a driver went off the road and slammed into a tree in north Nashville overnight.
The woman's car then skidded to a stop right in front of a porch at a home on 26th Avenue North.
Police said the driver told them she did not realize she was driving on a sidewalk.
The woman was not injured in the wreck.
