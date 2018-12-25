CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman driving a new car crashed into the Discount Tobacco store on Dover Road in Clarksville on Christmas Day.
According to Clarksville Police, a 51-year-old woman was driving a new car she just purchased around 2 p.m. when she drove into the parking lot of Discount Tobacco and for an unknown reason hit the accelerator instead of the brake, jumping the curb and crashing into the store.
There were people inside the store but nobody was injured in the crash. The driver was also not injured, but is being cited for failure to use due care.
