ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An SUV drove into a Robertson County home overnight, marking the third time that the home was struck by a vehicle.
According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Pleasant Hill Drive and 5th Avenue near Springfield. The 85-year-old homeowner was not home at the time.
Smokey Barn reports that the home was previously hit by a pickup truck in May and was hit by a motorcycle years ago. There were no injuries in any of the crashes.
The driver of the SUV was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.
