Close to 200 residents in The Nations are without power after a car crashed into a pole.
The wreck happened near the intersection of Centennial Blvd and California Ave around 7:30 p.m.
NES is on scene working to resolve the issue. They will have to replace the pole.
There is no word yet on any injuries sustained during the accident. Stay with News4 for updates on this story.
