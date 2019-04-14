Nashville, TN (WSMV) - A car ran into a Mapco, leaving some damage to the building.
The call came in shortly after 4 AM Sunday morning off of Stewarts Ferry Pike that a car had crashed into the Mapco building, bashing through the front door.
The female driver had minor scrapes and bruises. Police are still investigating the cause of this crash.
