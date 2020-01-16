NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A car crashed into a home on Wedgewood Ave. Thursday night.
Police on scene say a driver ran a stop sign at Wedgewood Ave. and Martin Street and jumped the curb. The car then crashed into a house.
BREAKING: A car crashes into a house on Wedgewood Ave in Nashville. We’re working to get more details. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/FAMmzLk1FD— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) January 17, 2020
Here’s what we found out from @MNPDNashville. They say a driver blew through a stop sign at Wedgewood Ave and Martin St, hopped the curb, and crashed into the house. @WSMV— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) January 17, 2020
The officer on scene told me a man was in the kitchen when the crash happened. The car went into his bedroom. We’re told the driver is being checked out at the hospital and will be cited. @WSMV— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) January 17, 2020
A man was in the kitchen at the time the car crashed into his home. Police say the car crashed into the man's bedroom. The man was not injured and the driver is being checked out at a hospital; the driver will be cited.
