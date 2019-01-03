NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say that a car drove into a home on Lambert Drive this morning.
Around 1 a.m., an SUV was speeding and ran a stop sign on Farrell Parkway, crashing into a home on Lambert Drive, authorities say.
Police say the car narrowly missed hitting a bedroom and that several people were inside the home.
Authorities say the driver appeared to be a juvenile and that alcohol may have been involved.
The driver has a broken ankle and was taken to the hospital.
Police say a resident of the home hurt their wrist as they tried to help the driver out of the wrecked vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.