Car crashes into Murfreesboro home
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Drivers are being told to avoid Clark Boulevard in Murfreesboro after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, police said.  

The crash involving multiple vehicles was reported near the intersection of Clark Boulevard and Hodge Drive. 

One of the cars crashed into the side of a home, according to police. One of the drivers "was extricated from car and taken to hospital," police said. 

No other drivers were seriously hurt in the crash, police said. 

The crash has shutdown Clark Boulevard in the area of Memorial Boulevard. One westbound lane is closed from Highland Avenue to Memorial Boulevard. To avoid the area, click here. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

 

