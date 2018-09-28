CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While emergency crews were working another accident scene around 7 a.m. Friday, they did not anticipate they would be involved in an accident themselves.
Investigators say a 40-year-old woman who has not been identified was driving a 2009 Nissan on Tiny Town Road near Princeton Court when she crashed into the back of a parked fire truck. Investigators say the driver of the SUV had been blinded by the sunlight and did not see the truck.
The woman was transferred by ambulance to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening facial injuries. No EMS crews on scene were injured in the crash.
The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to use reasonable care and for a seat belt violation.
