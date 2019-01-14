SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Investigators responded to the scene of the Kwik Sak convenience store on Nissan Drive on Monday night where a car crashed into it.
According to Smyrna Fire Department, there were no injuries in the crash. Details about how the crash occurred were not immediately made available.
It is unclear at this time if charges will be filed.
