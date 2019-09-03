CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate couple is having to stay somewhere else after a driver crashed into their home in the middle of the night.
It happened near Trenton Road and Meriweather Road in Clarksville.
They've been told it's not safe for them to stay at the home.
"In seconds, we're homeless," Donna Rivera said.
Donna Rivera and her husband have been staying in a hotel while they get this sorted out. They woke up to what sounded like a loud explosion early Monday morning.
"I was just like 'my dogs are dead.' I was like 'oh my God. what has happened?,'" Rivera said.
Rivera said their cars are now totaled.
The two dogs who used to live there, Bob and Marley, are alright. They're watch dogs for Rivera's husband, an Iraq War veteran with PTSD.
"I'm still in shock. I don't know what to believe. I don't know what to think," Rivera said.
Police arrested Jessica Holden. Court records said her family told police she passed out and crashed the car.
Holden is accused of driving under the influence and not having car insurance.
News4 stopped by Holden's home to get her side of the story, but she didn't answer the door.
"I could've lost my husband. I could've lost my whole entire family. My home, my husband, and everything," Rivera said.
She's thankful no one was hurt.
The couple doesn't have homeowner's insurance. They'll be paying out of pocket for the repairs.
They're not sure how much it'll cost, but they estimate it'll be in the thousands.
