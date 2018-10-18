CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are working to identify the woman who crashed a car through the glass doors of a car dealership early Saturday morning.
Police said the female driver of a Buick was seen on surveillance video sitting in the parking lot of the car dealership at 2285 Trenton Rd. around 3:40 a.m. She drove the car through the glass doors around 4:04 a.m.
After crashing through the doors, the vehicle struck a 2018 Kia Stinger on the floor of the showroom.
Eventually the driver backed out of the dealership and left the scene.
Police were notified around 6:30 a.m. when an employee arrived at work.
If you have information about the crash, contact Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5665, call the TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.
