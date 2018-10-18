NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police discovered a gunshot victim inside a vehicle while they were investigating a crash in north Nashville on Thursday morning.
The wreck happened just after midnight at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Myatt Drive.
Police said the vehicle hit a utility pole, knocking down a power line. Hundreds of people were without power.
The names of those involved have not yet been released. The condition of the shooting victim is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.