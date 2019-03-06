ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police say a driver was thrown from their car after a bad crash on Tuesday night.
Authorities say the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Bell Road at Zelida Avenue.
The cause of the accident is unknown and the driver has critical injuries, authorities say.
Police say the driver was taken to the hospital.
The status of the driver's condition is currently unknown.
