CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV)- A single-vehicle crash on Thursday night left a 23-year-old man severely injured.
The Ford F-150 pickup crashed into the guardrail off McClardy Rd. The 23-year-old passenger was thrown from the truck through the open passenger window.
32-year-old Joshua Couch was driving the vehicle.
The 23-year-old man was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is currently in extremely critical condition, according to the CPD. Authorities have not yet released the young man's name
Couch, the driver, has been booked in Montgomery County Jail after being treated for a shoulder injury. He has been charged with DUI and vehicular assault.
