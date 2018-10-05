Vehicle Crash

A Ford F-150 crashed on Thursday night, leaving a 23-old-man in critical condition. 

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV)- A single-vehicle crash on Thursday night left a 23-year-old man severely injured.

The Ford F-150 pickup crashed into the guardrail off McClardy Rd. The 23-year-old passenger was thrown from the truck through the open passenger window. 

32-year-old Joshua Couch was driving the vehicle.

The 23-year-old man was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is currently in extremely critical condition, according to the CPD. Authorities have not yet released the young man's name

Couch, the driver, has been booked in Montgomery County Jail after being treated for a shoulder injury. He has been charged with DUI and vehicular assault.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.