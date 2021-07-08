Car crash into power pole causes outages in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A car crashing into a power pole on White Bridge Pike near Knob Road knocked out power to some nearby homes early Thursday morning.
Police tell News4 a woman driving on White Bridge Pike flipped her car and crashed into a power pole.
The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NES is on the scene working to restore power to impacted homes and repair the power pole, which was split in the crash.
As of 4 a.m. Thursday, only one NES customer is shown to be impacted.
Roads in the area are blocked off at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
