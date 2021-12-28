NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A car crash leaves two people seriously injured in the Providence area late Monday night.
The incident occurred on Nolensville Pike and Northcrest Drive around 2 a.m.
According to police, a man and woman were in the car when it left the road for an unknown reason and struck a power pole, splitting the pole in half.
The vehicle sustained significant damage and both the man and woman were transported to the hospital for serious injuries.
Police are looking into if alcohol was a factor.
Nolensville Pike was shut down in both directions early Tuesday morning as NES serviced the power pole.
