MADISON, TN (WSMV)- Police responded to a car accident in Madison this morning.
A red vehicle wrecked at the corner of Old Hickory Blvd. and Gallatin Pike.
Firefighters had to cut the driver free from the wrecked car.
The police tell News4 that this is a DUI investigation.
The driver's injuries are not life-threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.