NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a north Nashville strip mall and caused a fire Friday morning.

According to police, the car smashed into a tobacco store on Ewing Drive around 4:30 a.m.

The Prince's Hot Chicken restaurant is located within this strip mall and sustained damage during the incident. The restaurant will be closed for the rest of the day.

It's not clear where the driver is at this time.

Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.

car crashes into building

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.