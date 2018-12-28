NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a north Nashville strip mall and caused a fire Friday morning.
According to police, the car smashed into a tobacco store on Ewing Drive around 4:30 a.m.
The Prince's Hot Chicken restaurant is located within this strip mall and sustained damage during the incident. The restaurant will be closed for the rest of the day.
It's not clear where the driver is at this time.
