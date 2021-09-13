NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police need your help finding a man who they say is involved in three separate auto burglaries in Shelby park.
The most recent break-in happened on September 7th. A victim told police he had parked in the visitor center parking lot at Shelby Park and when he returned 45 minutes later his car had been broken into. The thief took his wallet which was sitting in the center console.
The thief used a card from the wallet to buy a $500 Visa gift card from the Kroger on Gallatin Pike. They were last seen driving the black Cadillac CTS seen in the photo. If you know who this is, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
