Metro police are seeing a disturbing trend amidst the Covid-19 pandemic:
car breakins are up and in many cases the thieves are kids.
Metro police released surveillance video showing a car traveling about 60 miles per hour slamming into a building.
The driver's mother turned him in.
Police said he admitted to stealing the car.
That driver and now accused thief is just 14-years-old.
"My heart kind of dropped when I saw the video," said Ruth Fultz, the owner of the car.
Fultz said watching the video makes her emotional.
"It also made me a little sad that it was such a young child that actually did it," said Fultz.
Ruth is not the only victim.
Police said when you compare March 2019 to March 2020, car break-ins are up city wide and they said Coronavirus quarantining is partially to blame.
"It’s super frustrating and to know that these kids are out there and there’s nothing else better to do it’s extremely frustrating," said Sergeant Berry Hudson with the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Hudson has been analyzing the crime stats .
He said car breakins are up by almost 30% in the areas not affected by last months tornadoes.
In the areas that were hit they’re actually down by almost 30%.
"We have more officers in the area, but we also have more home owners, more construction workers, if you’re in these impacted area,s there’s people everywhere, and so I think it would be kind of hard for a would be criminal to come in that area," said Hudson.
Regardless of where you live, police said it’s now more important than ever to lock your car doors, and Fultz had some advice too.
"Just make sure you’re sitting down with your kids and talking to them about maybe what they did that day or what their plans are tomorrow, and just kind of keep an eye out for them and make sure they’re not getting in any trouble," said Fultz.
Instead of prosecuting, Ruth planned to work with the teen who stole her car through the city’s restorative justice program.
She said, she doesn’t want to see the child to get caught up in the system.
