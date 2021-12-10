NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Bellevue residents warn people who visit Edwin Warner Park to be on the lookout for thieves.
Residents said they've seen several cars broken into in broad daylight. Metro Police don't know exactly how many vehicles have been broken into at Edwin Warner Park. Still, they say car break-ins are known to happen at the park.
Bellevue resident Matt Anderson said they were made aware of this problem back in the spring when he and his wife were taking their dog on a walk. When they got back to their car, they saw the shattered glass and noticed stolen items.
"Her bag, headphones, book, her entire wallet, I mean everything like that they missed somethings, but I mean still some of the things they took is very hard to replace," Anderson said.
Anderson said more neighbors have been speaking out about their car also being broken into, and it seems to be happening at all hours of the day.
"Middle of the day, morning, the evening I've heard about it or seen them all. Even just a couple of weeks ago, there was a big rash of break-ins," Anderson said. "I mean, my wife came, and she said there were three or four cars just all in a row all with windows shattered out and you look around, and you see people all over, and you wonder how can someone get enough time to break into one car, take something and then get out of here, let alone three or four cars without anyone noticing?"
Suppose you don't want to carry anything with you while you are at the park. In that case, police advise everyone to keep their valuables at home or hide them before they get to the park.
Cristin Tillinghast said this is something she often does after having her car broken into in the past.
"We are very aware not to leave anything of value, always lock your car. Don't leave anything in sight," Tillinghast said. "Because you never know who's wandering around and who might decide they need something."
