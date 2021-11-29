NASHVILLE (WSMV) – The Tennessee State Capitol's tree lighting ceremony is taking place Monday night.
The ceremony is a part of the annual Christmas at the Capitol celebration. The celebration will take place tonight at 5:30 p.m.
The Norway spruce Christmas tree that will be used in the ceremony was donated by Thomas and Patricia Washer of Murfreesboro.
The 2021 Tennessee State Capitol Christmas tree was harvested on Wednesday in Murfreesboro, TN.
The celebration will also include refreshments and musical performances by the 129th Army Band jazz ensemble and the Belmont University BSA gospel choir.
The Christmas at the Capitol celebration is open to the public.
