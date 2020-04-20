NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a man wanted in Cannon County to the state's Most Wanted list.
Jack Leroy Garcia is wanted by the Cannon County Sheriff's Office and the TBI to face multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have information on Garcia's whereabouts.
