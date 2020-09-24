WOODBURY, TN (WSMV) - The youth football game was over.
The clock hit 0:00, but no one has left the stadium yet.
With one more play to call against visiting Smith County, the junior Lions called a play for Cole Chester, a first-year player with mild autism.
"My heart was going to the moon how I was running," Chester said. "I felt alive. I felt alive."
"Everybody's cheering, everybody was standing up and hollering, and Cole was just on his own," Cole's grandmother, Barbara Simmons, said of her grandson's touchdown run. "He was just gone."
It's a moment in time that Cole and his teammates will never forget.
It's the spirit he brings to everyone.
"Everyone is always high-fiving everybody, giving each other 'good job,' you know, and he just loves they're cheering the team on," Simmons said.
"I feel like I am connected to them. I mean they are my family and we fight for family," Chester said.
