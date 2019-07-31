CANNON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A woman who sued the former county executive in Cannon County for violating her freedom of speech has won a settlement of $75,000.

Jan Powell sued former Cannon County executive Mike Gannon following a News4 Investigates series of reports that exposed how Gannon had knowledge of threatening, anonymous letters being sent to his female critics.

Audio reveals former county executive had knowledge of threatening letters

While a confidentiality clause forbids both Powell and Gannon from discussing the settlement, current Cannon County executive Brent Bush did confirm the amount the county’s insurance had to pay out to Powell’s attorneys.

Bush confirmed that $40,000 went to Powell’s attorney, leaving the remaining $30,000 for Powell.

Bush also confirmed that taxpayers had to pay $7,500 in a deductible for the insurance claim.

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates.

