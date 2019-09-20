CANNON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- A former employee of the Sheriff's Department was arrested on charges of theft following an investigation into the losses by TBI.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations conduced an investigation into thefts reported from the Cannon County Sheriff's Department evidence room, first discovered on June 11 of this year.
53-year-old Tony Barrett, a former civilian employee of the Sheriff's Department, was charged with two counts of official misconduct, and one count of theft under $1,000.
His bond was set at $10,000.
