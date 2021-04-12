TENNESSEE (WSMV) - The numbers are in and the almost non-stop rain in March marked Tennessee close to one of our wettest months on record.
Tennessee ranked as one of the top four states that were much above the average precipitation for last month. Nebraska was the only state that was higher than Tennessee on the list.
March precipitation was above average from the central U.S. to the Tennessee Valley and Gulf Coast. It was Nebraska’s second-wettest March on record. https://t.co/NXtxIw6xT2 #StateOfClimate pic.twitter.com/SVik41KPVr— NOAA NCEI Climate (@NOAANCEIclimate) April 8, 2021
In addition to the overall state numbers, Cannon County was officially the wettest county in the country for all of March.
The county was on record for 13.1 inches of rain over the entire month.
