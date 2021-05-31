CANNON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A child was airlifted from Cannon County to a hospital in Nashville after a possible drowning on Sunday night.
The Cannon County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the child was found in a swimming pool located on K Parker Road.
Officials say that child was then airlifted to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
The child's condition is currently unknown.
Stay with us for updates on this story.
