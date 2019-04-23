WOODBURY, TN (WSMV) - A custodian at Woodbury Grammar School in Cannon County has been suspended without pay for violating the district's technology policy, according to William F. Curtis, the Cannon County Director of Schools.
"His cell phone was where it shouldn't have been," Curtis told News4. Curtis was unable to comment further due to the investigation.
The custodian is under investigation by the school and the Cannon County Sheriff's Department.
Curtis says the custodian has been working at Woodbury Grammar School since the beginning of the school year. The custodian has not been disciplined before. Curtis said he was otherwise a "good employee" prior to this suspension.
The custodian has not been formally charged. The investigation is ongoing.
Woodbury Grammar School Principal Rick Meacham sent a telephone message to parents Tuesday to notify them of the incident.
Curtis sent News4 the following statement Tuesday night:
A Woodbury Grammar School Custodian has been suspended without pay pending an investigation conducted by School Officials and Cannon County Sheriff’s Department for a violation of the District’s Technology Policy. School Officials were notified on this date, and the investigation was begun with the assistance of personnel from the Cannon County Sheriff’s Department.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
