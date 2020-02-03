MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Millersville Police Department is warning parents to be extra vigilant when it comes to their children's candy.
On Monday, a Millersville resident found a box with Hershey's Kisses on the front. However, on the inside, there were candies shaped like Hello Kitty.
Police say the Hello Kitty "candies" actually contained ecstasy and fentanyl.
Ecstasy, also known as MDMA, is a synthetic drug similar to stimulants and hallucinogens. Fentanyl is an opioid that can be up to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
News4's Cameron Taylor is talking with Millersville Police tonight about this startling discovery. Watch the story on News4 Tonight.
