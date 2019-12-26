FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Friends and family of the two young men who were stabbed to death paid their respects on Thursday.
The stabbings happened nearly a week ago across the street from a bar in Midtown in Nashville.
A candlelight vigil was held on the steps of the old courthouse in Franklin to remember Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni.
“These candles are a light of hope. They mean something," Rogers Anderson, Williamson County's mayor said.
From classmates to parents, hundreds showed up at the vigil. It's their way of sending love and support to the families of the victims.
“Those boys, everybody knew them. They were standout in sports. They were standout in personality," Jim Murrell, a Battleground Academy parent said.
The two Battleground Academy graduates had their lives cut short days before Christmas.
Metro police said Michael Mosely stabbed them to death across the street from the Dogwood Bar in Nashville.
He's now behind bars at the Davidson County jail after police found him in a vacant house in Cheatham County.
“It’s heartbreaking. It’s very personal. Even though I didn’t know these two boys personally, it feels like you do," Deana Hood, another Battleground Academy parent said.
Faith is what's helping the families and the community start to heal.
Parker Greenwood who graduated a year after Paul and Clayton sang a song called Faith at the vigil.
“To try to put away any of the mourning is wrong, but you need to look at it straight in the eye, but you need to also say there is something good to look after," Greenwood said.
Among the sea of people stood the third stabbing victim and only survivor, AJ Bethurum.
He was surrounded by friends as he paid his respects to Paul and Clayton. They were known for their warm hearts and zest for life.
Another friend, Patrick Wells, shared an emotional prayer with the crowd to close out the vigil.
“I pray that we can continue impacting the world around us in ways that they’d be proud of. I miss them," Wells said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.