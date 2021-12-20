BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WSMV) - A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night for the victims of the Dec. 10 and 11 tornadoes in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The community will gather at the Bowling Green Ballpark where Bowling Green's minor league baseball team The Hot Rods play. The vigil will begin at 5 p.m.

244 people were reported missing after the EF-3 tornado hit Warren County. As of December 15, the last person unaccounted for in Bowling Green was recovered, bring the death toll to at least 15 people.

People still seeking assistance from FEMA can go to the old Sears building at the Greenwood Mall to meet with volunteers and get registered.

Items such as food, clothing, toys and household items are also available at this location for those that need it.