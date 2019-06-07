NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Election Commission voted to remove the name of a candidate from the ballot in response to a residency challenge.
The commission voted on Friday to remove Joshua Parant from the ballot after a challenge was issued against where he lived.
According to election documents, Parant said he lived at 100 Academy Square and was running for the Council District 19 seat.
“The action taken by the Commission was in response to a challenge of Mr. Parant’s residency in the 19th District for the six month period required of Council candidates by the Metro Charter,” Davidson County Election Administrator Jeff Roberts said in an email.
Parant was set to face incumbent Freddie O’Connell in the District 19 race. O’Connell will now be unopposed for re-election.
O’Connell had challenged whether Parant had lived in the district for the required six months.
“Today our bipartisan, majority-GOP Davidson County Election Commission defended both the Metro Charter as well as the voters of District 19,” O’Connell tweeted on Friday. “Our Charter provides that we elect residents, as it should be. I’m pleased that we have avoided a dishonest conversation this election.”
