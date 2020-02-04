NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Vanderbilt University today announced the resignation of Malcom Turner, who was athletic director and vice chancellor of athletics and university affairs.
Candice Storey Lee has been named interim vice chancellor of athletics and university affairs, and interim athletic director.
She is the first female athletic director in the school's history.
Lee is also the first African American woman to head an athletics program in the SEC.
Lee has served as an integral leader at the university and in Athletics for almost 20 years, most recently serving as deputy director of the program, a role she was appointed to in 2016.
In the announcement, Vanderbilt interim chancellor and provost Susan R. Wente said:
“Candice embodies the Vanderbilt Way, which is our commitment to ensuring that student-athletes excel on the field of play, academically and in life. Candice is a trailblazer. Her unparalleled work ethic, energy and vision, and steadfast commitment to the Commodore family, will only build on our momentum.”
Wente said this about Malcom's departure:
“We appreciate Malcolm’s service to the university in support of our student-athletes and wish him the best in his future endeavors. We are grateful for the contributions he has made during his tenure.”
Madison, Alabama native Lee is a former standout student athlete at Vanderbilt, former team captain and four-year letter with Vanderbilt's women's basketball team, Lee is a class of 2000 bachelor's graduate of the school, and earned her master's in counseling from the university two years later. Then, in 2012, Lee earned her doctorate in higher education administration from Vanderbilt.
“As someone who can personally appreciate the value of Vanderbilt’s unique student-athlete experience, I can say without reservation that we are building on a storied legacy of excellence and achievement—in athletics and in academics,” Lee said. “Vanderbilt is a special place, and this is a very exciting time—we are charting the future course of Vanderbilt Athletics. I am excited to work with our coaches, our staff and our student-athletes as we move forward.”
(0) comments
