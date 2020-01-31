Every now and then, you've got to check that spam or junk mail folder. Two men know that better than anyone. We'll get to that. The story starts at Vanderbilt when Todd Adams had a blood test.
"Some of the doctors had badges saying 'oncology'," Todd remembered. "I thought, okay, this is leukemia. I was like, let's fight this."
Todd needed a stem cell transplant.
"It's done with a peripheral blood draw," he said.
Someone was a match 560 miles away in Lyons, Michigan. Josh Ferris.
"My stepmom, she said you should sign up and be on the bone marrow registry," Josh remembered.
Nine years after that quick cheek swab, Josh wasn't expecting the message he was a match to someone, a message he could have missed.
"The email actually went to my spam folder," he said. "I check my spam folder a few times a week. One little decision not to check it, I guess, I wouldn't be here helping Todd."
"When the stem cells arrived, that cooler got set at my bedside, and I thought, 'I'm gonna live.'" Todd remembered. "I'm alive today because of him."
"I think it's a fairly easy decision," said Josh. "It's a few days of my life for helping somebody else live theirs."
"Hey, y'all, it's been a while, but I'm back!" said Todd, walking into a nurses station at Vanderbilt. "This is my stem cell donor, Josh!"
It was a special day at Vanderbilt. Josh was visiting, meaning everyone was together who played a role in saving Todd's life.
Josh and Todd hope this story can reach people to be a donor...and also... check that junk mail.
"There's not a lot of people that can actually literally say there is somebody in this world that saved their life, but I'm one of them," said Todd. "Josh saved my life."
Unlike Todd, there are thousands of people across the country who never find a match every year. That's why there's such a need for a diverse group of people to become donors. If you'd like to become a donor, click here.
