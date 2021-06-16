NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The American Cancer Society is sharing an urgent message this morning that's pushing for more Americans to get screened for cancer.
Millions of people have delayed cancer screenings due to the pandemic, according to ACS. They reported that screenings are down 30 percent from pre-pandemic levels.
Experts say it's critical to remind people to be screened and hearing from survivors can be a big help.
For resources and support about cancer screening, you can call a free 24-hour cancer helpline at 1-800-227-2345.
Click here to learn more about the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.