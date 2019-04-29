(WSMV) - A new recall is underway for popular blood pressure medications due to contamination in a possible impurity that might cause cancer. It's the latest in a string of recalls, the third this month and one of two dozen recalls since last year.
Teva Pharmaceuticals is recalling 35 lots of bulk Losartan Potassium US Tablets both in 25mg and 100 mg strength sold to Golden State Medical Supply. Golden State packages this product under its own label and distributes it in bottles of 30, 90, and 1000 tablets.
Losartan Possassium is used in the treatment of hypertension, including hypertension patients with left ventricular hypertrophy, and nephrophathy in Type 2 diabetic patients.
To date, there have been no reports of adverse reactions to the lots being recalled and the recall is being done due to a precautionary measure.
The impurity in the medication is N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-ambinobutyric acid (NMBA). The impurity is above the FDA's acceptable exposure limit. The FDA has weighed in, saying the impurities "might be happening when specific chemicals and reaction conditions are present in the manufacturing process of the drug's API. It may also result from the reuse of materials, such as solvents." The FDA maintains that the cancer risk was generally low.
If you take this medication, you're advised not to stop taking it because stopping without speaking to a medical provider first could lead to immediate health issues. Talk to your doctor or medical provider about alternative treatments.
The initial recall occurred on April 18 when Torrent Pharmaceuticals recalled 104 lots of Losartan tablets. The recall was later expanded six days later by Legacy Pharmaceuticals.
To find out if you're affected by the most recent recall, click here.
