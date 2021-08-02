Covid cases in Nashville are trending in the wrong direction.
In fact, on Monday health officials said cases were up by 70% when compared to the previous Monday.
After what happened over the weekend, some worry those numbers could go up even more.
The Garth Brooks concert was supposed to be an outdoor show with open door seating for 70,000 fans.
Then a massive lightning storm hit and thousands of maskless music fans forced to take shelter inside with no way to stay six feet apart.
"The Nissan Stadium staff did a really good job getting everybody inside when the weather hit," said one fan.
"They had to do what they had to do to protect those people from the most imminent danger, which was the lightning," said the Metro Director of Health Dr. Gill Wright III.
Wright said the mass indoor gathering could result in more cases.
"Just bringing people together, at this point, because of the infectiousness, probably does have some affect," said Wright.
Health officials said it will take two to four weeks before we know whether cases are spiking.
In the mean time they're hoping for the best and they're promoting what they know works.
"This delta variant is dangerous because it does spread more easily and so we definitely want to encourage people to get vaccinated," said Wright.
