FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Franklin Police are asking the public to identify two suspects accused of stealing armloads of men's clothing.
Police say the two entered the Belk Men's store and left with armloads of about 70 t-shirts, valued at approximately $35 each, worth over $2,500.00.
If you know who these people are, you're asked to contact Franklin Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000, or click to submit an anonymous eTip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.