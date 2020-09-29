(WSMV) - Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve is holding its annual Fat Bear Week competition and it needs your vote to choose the winner!
This is the sixth year of the contest where bears are matched up against each other on a bracket with fans ultimately voting for the winner.
Some of the bears trying to win the title include Chunk, a large adult male who carries a substantial amount of fat (but we're not judging) on his hind quarters, and Grazer, a large adult female with blond fur who is often one of the fattest bears to utilize Brooks River.
Voting for the competition starts on September 30th through October 6th. You can vote for your favorite any time from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Central.
If you'd like to get a closer look on the contestants, you can watch the Brooks Falls brown bears live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.