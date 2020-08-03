NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - As we continue to live during the pandemic, many of us might be seeing more ads for UV sanitizers that claim to kill the germs on our phones.
But do these devices really work?
A University of Arizona study shows that our phone can carry 10 times more bacteria than most toilet seats. One ultraviolet sanitizing box says it can kill 99 percent of those.
That claim was put to the test using something called the "filth finder," a device measuring the amount of living things on a surface.
A score under 30 means a surface is pretty clean, while 30 or above means it's dirty and could make you sick.
For the test researchers used a phone that scored 255 before going under the UV light.
After some time under the UV sanitizer, which costs about 30 bucks, the phone's score came out at 35 - a big difference, but still not completely clean.
Physician Dr. Andrew Carroll uses UV sanitizers in his office to disinfect the laptops they use.
"At lunchtime we'll run it to the machine and then after the end of the day will run it through again," Carroll said. "Those little nooks and crannies between the keys the UVC light can get in there."
Dr. Carroll says to get things really clean wipe the item down with disinfecting wipes before putting them into the UV box to reduce the amount of germs on your phone, keys or even your mask.
