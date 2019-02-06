Amazon will bring hundreds of more tech jobs to Nashville, but Middle Tennessee can hardly staff the ones it has.
According to a study done by the Nashville Technology Council and Middle Tennessee State University, there were 47,000 tech workers in Middle Tennessee in June, with an average of 7,000 tech job openings a month.
A spokesperson for the Nashville Technology Council said while Amazon will be good for the area, it might also cause a short-term disruption. Existing companies will likely lose employees to Amazon in what is already a buyer’s market. Between 20 and 35 percent of Amazon’s hires will be for tech jobs.
Nashville’s tech industry is growing 10 percent faster than tech industries in cities of similar sizes and 15 percent faster than Middle Tennessee’s other industries, according to that study.
Amazon won’t just make waves in the tech industry. Recruiting thousands of workers will inevitably have a ripple effect on their neighbors in the Gulch.
Fin & Pearl’s general manager Daniel Macrini said more people moving to the neighborhood doesn’t just mean more customers.
“As we grow as a company, because these people are coming here and allowing us to make more money and grow as a company, we can hire more people and keep that unemployment rate down and keep everyone working and happy,” Macrini said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.