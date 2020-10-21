NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Our children want to get out and do some trick-or-treating at the end of the month, but perhaps mom and dad aren't convinced it's safe right now.
So we asked the experts: can a Halloween mask protect you from the coronavirus?
"We know that cloth masks that have two layers of cloth are the best way to protect yourself when you’re out trick-or-treating, so try to incorporate that as part of your costume," said Dr. Kristin Englund from the Cleveland Clinic. "Try to find some cloth that matches your costume and make your own masks.”
Research suggests surgical and cloth masks can prevent the spread of COVID-19, acting as a barrier between the host and the nose and mouth of someone vulnerable.
As for a Halloween mask, it’s doubtful it’ll offer any substantial protection unless it covers one’s nose and mouth openings. And if you think layering is a good option, Dr. Englund disagrees.
“To have a mask on that we know is protective against transmitting COVID and then to try and put another costume mask over the top of it, it’s probably not going to be an easy fit," she said. "It’s going to be difficult to try to breathe in and it’s just going to cut down on the amount of fun you’re trying to have on trick-or-treating, so let’s stick with the cloth masks.”
Dr. Englund says everyone should wear a mask, even if they don’t have symptoms and don’t believe they’re infected, because they could still be carrying the sickness and may be contagious.
